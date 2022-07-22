Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spent more than two hours cuddling on a park bench in Paris.

The couple tied the knot last weekend in an intimate ceremony at A Little White Chapel.

They first got together in the early 2000s and even got engaged but broke off their engagement.

Advertisement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are having a good time in the city of love. A source told People that the newlyweds were caught on camera in Paris early Friday morning as they spent more than two hours on the same park bench cuddling, kissing, and getting close to each other. Last weekend, Bennifer tied the knot in a small ceremony at A Little White Chapel.

The source told the news organisation, “They were very loving and attentive, like two teenagers sitting on a park bench. There weren’t many people around that early in the morning, so they weren’t distracted. There was only them.” Later, the couple took their kids on a walk through the city. They stopped at different places and even took a boat ride across the Seine. The person said, “Whether they held hands, kissed each other, or touched each other on the back, they never let go of each other. It was like two bees getting stuck in honey.”

After 20 years, the pair married last weekend. Bennifer originally came together in the early 2000s and were engaged, but split up because of media intrusion and public scrutiny. They broke up in 2004 and married other people, having children. The pair renewed their decades-old passion in 2021 and became engaged after a year of dating; they married in July 2022.