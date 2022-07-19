The couple was the rage in the early 2000s when they first got together and earned the nickname “Bennifer” but soon their relationship turned south.

In 2021 the couple reconciled after Lopez broke off her engagement with Alex Rodrigeuz.

During his recent outing, Ben Affleck flashed his wedding band for the first time

Ben Affleck flashed his wedding band for the first time after his surprise weekend nuptials with rekindled flame Jennifer Lopez. The actor was snapped sitting in his car as he rested his hand out the window. Though the snaps taken could not get a clear shot of the ring.

The Marry me actress confirmed the news of her newlywed status on Sunday in her newsletter as she wrote, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” referring to her long journey with Affleck. The couple was the rage in the early 2000s when they first got together and earned the nickname “Bennifer” but soon their relationship turned south as the couple broke off their engagement after sighting invasive media attention and public expectations as the cause of their split in 2004.

For another two decades, the industry A-listers lived their lives apart as both got married to different people and had kids with them. However, in 2021 the couple reconciled after Lopez broke off her engagement with Alex Rodrigeuz. Bennifer then after a year of dating announced their engagement on April 9 in a short video uploaded on Lopez’s newsletter. In the video, Jlo showed off her green ring and talked about the relevance of the colour in her life. Months later, the couple held an intimate wedding ceremony as they got legally hitched with both their children present at the ceremony.