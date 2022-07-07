Britney Spears goes topless on her honeymoon with Sam Asghari

On her honeymoon, Britney Spears embodies the epitome of newlywed pleasure.

After being married last month, the pop star flew to a tropical location.

Moreover, she recently released another video of herself posing topless on a beach.

Advertisement

On her honeymoon, Britney Spears embodies the epitome of newlywed pleasure. As she lavished PDA on her new spouse, Sam Asghari, on Tuesday. The “Toxic” singer made fun of the way she was behaving calling it “obnoxious.”

Also Read Britney Spears says, ‘Positive is the new negative’ Britney Spears spoke out about her mental health. Singer discussed her personal...

“Playing the role of How To Lose A Guy In 10 days Am I obnoxious enough ??? Do you guys think its real ???? ” Spears, 40, captioned a video on Instagram of herself dancing and kissing Asghari, 28, on a boat.

After being married last month, the pop star flew to a tropical location. Moreover, she recently released another video of herself posing topless on a beach. While wearing a blue bikini, a black choker, and aviator sunglasses.

“No this is not a girls gone wild campaign,” she quipped.

“It’s simply me living my life !!! this is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation … jumping from island to island is literally insane !!!” Spears also noted that she lost a lot of “fluid from being nervous” ahead of taking a helicopter flight.

Advertisement

Also Read Paris Hilton said she sobbed when she saw Britney Spears at her wedding: ‘Magical Fairytale’ Paris Hilton thinks Britney Spears' wedding is "Magical Fairytale" She also said...

“I MEAN I think I dropped 4 pounds in a day … enough shallow talk right ladies ??? That’s too offensive … oh well,” she added. Fans couldn’t be happier for the singer, who appeared to be in good spirits in both videos.

“So good to see you enjoying your life, my queen. Have a good day,” one follower commented, while another wrote, “Love seeing you joke around and having such a good time on your Honeymoon Britney.”

Spears married her longtime love at her former home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on June 9, walking down the aisle in a custom dress and veil by Versace, which also designed Asghari’s tuxedo.