Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
BTS, Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg collaborating

BTS, Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg collaborating

Articles
Advertisement
BTS, Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg collaborating

BTS, Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg collaborating

Advertisement
  • Benny Blanco, an American record producer, has shared on social media
  • Preview of the next song that will include Snoop Dogg, BTS members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
  • Following a series of hints and teasers, this news was finally made.
Advertisement

BTS, Benny Blanco, and Snoop Dogg have put out a new video that is a teaser for their next song that they will all be on together.

Just now, a brand new teaser video for Bad Decisions has been released.

On July 31, BTS also put out a teaser video for the upcoming song they will be part of with other artists.

Benny Blanco, an American record producer, posted a preview of the next song on social media. It will feature Snoop Dogg, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook from BTS, as well as V and Jungkook from BTS.

Take a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by @itsbennyblanco

Benny Blanco made the first official announcement about Bad Decisions on July 20 at 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time. In his statement, he gave a detailed timeline of what was going to happen and said the collaboration song would be out on August 5. This news was finally made public after a number of hints and teasers.

Fans have been wondering for a long time if BTS and Snoop Dogg could work together. When Snoop Dogg announced the collaboration on the red carpet of the American Song Contest in March, it proved what they already thought.

Advertisement

Also Read

Jimin from BTS dating South Korean actress Song Da Eun?
Jimin from BTS dating South Korean actress Song Da Eun?

Jimin is allegedly dating South Korean actress Song Da Eun. Jungkook was...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story