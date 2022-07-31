BTS, Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg collaborating

Benny Blanco, an American record producer, has shared on social media

Preview of the next song that will include Snoop Dogg, BTS members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Benny Blanco made the first official announcement about Bad Decisions on July 20 at 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time. In his statement, he gave a detailed timeline of what was going to happen and said the collaboration song would be out on August 5. This news was finally made public after a number of hints and teasers.

Fans have been wondering for a long time if BTS and Snoop Dogg could work together. When Snoop Dogg announced the collaboration on the red carpet of the American Song Contest in March, it proved what they already thought.

