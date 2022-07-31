Carrie Preston admitted to being “terrified” of horror movie “They/Them”

Carrie Preston plays a counselor at a gay conversion camp in “They/Them”.

Preston also stars alongside Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick in “Space Oddity”.



In the horror movie “They/Them,” Carrie Preston was more than a little anxious to play a nasty counsellor; at a camp for homosexual conversion.

In a recent interview with Page Six, she admitted, “I was afraid.” Oh my goodness, I can’t say these things; I reasoned. These remarks are abhorrent.

However, I then reasoned, “Hey, listen, this is what the movie is about. It discusses the atrocities; of what this woman is doing. Therefore, without it, the movie doesn’t really function, therefore I was glad to have a stake in it.

Theo Germaine, Anna Chlumsky, and Kevin Bacon, who plays Preston’s husband, all appear in the slasher movie; which centres on a group of LGBTQIA+ teenagers who are attending a conversion camp; and are under attack by an unidentified murderer.

The 55-year-old actress emphasised how she rarely gets to portray the villain. “I often portray oddball or lovely characters; that sort of stuff. I thus appreciate every chance to try something new or to expand myself.

The movie is a “LGBTQIA+ empowerment horror thriller,” according to “Claws” lead.

“It exploits the horror genre to highlight the true horrors of LGBT conversion; which tragically still occur in this nation in alarming numbers,” she concluded. So it does that while also being a tremendously entertaining horror movie.

In “Space Oddity,” which happens to be directed by Bacon’s real-life wife, Kyra Sedgwick; Preston also plays Kevin Bacon’s wife. She quips that neither Sedgwick nor her husband; actor Michael Emerson of “Lost,” need to be concerned.

She laughed and answered, “They don’t. “Michael and I are really close and much in love. Acting like newlyweds is Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. We seem to be doing okay.

Bacon and Sedgwick have been together since 1988; while Preston and Emerson have been married since 1998.

Plus, Preston recently finished directing an episode of “The Good Fight”; in which she portrays the recurrent character Elsbeth Tascioni.

