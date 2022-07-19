The note said, “See you around 8:00,” and it was signed by his son Jack.

It was stuck to a mirror in what looked like Chris’ on-set trailer.

Fans noticed the small post-it note written by Chris’s son as he took a mirror selfie.

Advertisement

Chris Pratt posted a hot shirtless selfie of himself on social media to show off his “cut” abs. However, his 9-year-old son Jack’s note on a post-it note overshadowed Pratt’s body.

The note said, “See you around 8:00,” and it was signed by his son Jack. It was stuck to a mirror in what looked like Chris’ on-set trailer, where he is filming his Prime Video series The Terminal List. Fans noticed the small post-it note written by Chris’s son as he took a mirror selfie of his ripped body painted with set makeup for the show and wrote “Lookin’ cut” as the caption. Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is Pratt’s brother-in-law, also saw the yellow paper with the words “See yah at 8 ish jackkkooo” written on it.

Also Read James Gunn on Chris Pratt’s internet hate James Gunn addresses Chris Pratt's hate online. Pratt recently spoke about his...

For those who don’t know, Pratt has a son named Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris. He also has two daughters with his current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, Lyla, 1, and Eloise, 1 month. Pratt once told ET in an interview that his oldest son, Jack, “does a great job as a big brother.” Pratt kept bragging, “There’s a big difference in age, but he does a great job and is so nice to them. And they love and miss him so much when he’s not there.”