Demi Moore talks about their first collection of Swim Wears

Demi Moore has worn a bikini frequently, both on and off camera. The actress and style queen claims to own between “400 and 500 swimsuits,” including a few vintage styles. That served as inspiration for her latest capsule collection for inclusive swimwear company, Andie.

Also Read Emma Heming responds to Demi Moore's vintage photo with Bruce Willis at Cannes When Demi Moore and her ex-husband Bruce Willis walked the red carpet...

Demi Moore and Michelle Copelman, vice president of brand and design at Andie, have worked closely on the collection’s first drop. All 10 new swim styles that range in price from $75 to $155. Which includes plunging one-pieces, traditional bikinis, high-waisted two-pieces, and swim skirts.

“For me, a big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it’s their tummy or other areas of the body,” Moore says. “They don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older.”

Copelman says working with Moore on her first-ever apparel collection was “exciting” and a “learning experience for both of us.” Advertisement Also Read Demi Moore respects her little girls and profound figure Mata Amritanandamayi on Mother’s Day Demi Moore honors an Indian otherworldly figure in another post on Instagram....

Copleman says “Demi graciously not only opened up her closet, but also her home. And in the end, this collection is everything that we were trying to accomplish. The fabrics are a little bit elevated. Some of the swimsuits are lined in the power mesh that’s meant to sort of hold a woman in a little bit more and make her feel secure. There is a feminine, sweet, flirty whimsical vibe that carries through throughout the entire collection.” According to Moore, who created this range, which comes in sizes 0 to 26, she was inspired by antique swimsuits. That seemed more like fashion statements than straightforward bikinis.