Ethan Hawke has said to Entertainment Tonight that he does not feel “attached to Stranger Things” just due to the fact that his daughter Maya Hawke plays the role of Robin Buckley. “A lot of people don’t know this, but the first upside down world happened on my 13th birthday in Hawkins. That was the year I created Explorers and began acting, so I feel like this was meant to be for Maya, like the stars aligned.” “A lot of people don’t know this, but the first upside down world happened on my birthday in Hawkins.”

Ethan Hawke also said that he “loved” Stranger Things and that he is “so proud” of his daughter Maya Hawke because he thinks she “does a great job” as Robin. He says that Maya is fun to be around, passionate and serious, funny and playful. But the 51-year-old actor is most happy to be surrounded by her “amazing, talented young” Stranger Things castmates. This is similar to what Ethan Hawke went through when he starred in Dead Poet’s Society, where he was surrounded by other young people who liked the same things he did and got to tell a story that affected their generation.

Also Read Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke has a crucial trick for portraying a villain on-screen Hollywood entertainer Ethan Hawke, who made his MCU debut with the as...

“Stranger Things is a defining creative force for this generation, and so I’m so proud of Maya and I’m so happy for her, and I know it’s just the beginning,” the Moon Knight star fondly concluded.

Is Maya Hawke’s Robin Buckley your favourite Stranger Things character? If yes, which is your favourite Robin Buckley moment from Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 and 2?