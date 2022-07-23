For the first time since his son’s death, Jack Wagner speaks out

Jack Wagner spoke out for the first time since his son Harrison died at the age of 27 on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the 62-year-old actor shared a video thanking fans for their support after his son died last month.

“Thank you all so much for the love and kindness that you’ve sent,” he said in the clip filmed from an airport. “I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me.”

Jack then noted that he was “getting ready to head up to Vancouver to start season 10 of When Calls the Heart,” which he said he was “excited and grateful” for.

Following the tragic death of his son, Harrison Wagner, last month, Jack Wagner is grateful for the outpouring of support.

Last month, Wagner’s 27-year-old son, Harrison, who he shared with ex-wife Kristina, was found dead in a parking lot in North Hollywood.

He concluded his message by once again thanking fans “for the love and support you’ve sent me,” adding that their loyalty is “huge.”

Harrison, the son of Jack and his ex-wife Kristina Wagner, was discovered dead in a Los Angeles parking lot in June.