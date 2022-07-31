Full House star Jodie Sweetin marries Mescal Wasilewski

Jodie Sweetin married Mescal Wasilewski in Malibu on Saturday night.

The couple has been together for more than five years.

Some of her co-stars from Full House were at the wedding, like John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure.

Full House star Jodie Sweetin got married to Mescal Wasilewski in a small ceremony on Saturday night in Malibu, California. This year, Sweetin and Wasilewski, who have been together for more than five years, said they were getting married. The couple got engaged before Sweetin’s 40th birthday, and she showed off her ring in a cute photo.

People said that the couple got married in a private home in Malibu. Some of Sweetin’s Full House co-stars, like John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, were there. At the wedding, Jodie walked down the aisle with her father Sam by her side in a dress from Lili Bridals. Her 14-year-old daughter Zoie and 11-year-old daughter Beatrix stood next to her.

In January, when Jodie got engaged to Mescal, she posted a sweet message on Instagram in which she talked about their relationship and said, “I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me. And I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Jodie and Mescal met through mutual friends and started dating while he was in New York and she was in Los Angeles in 2017. In 2020, Wasilewski moved to LA. This year, the Full House star announced she was getting married a week after the death of Bob Saget, who was a well-known Hollywood star and the father of the Full House kids. After his death, Sweetin and other main cast members of the show, like Dave Coulier, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, and others, released a joint statement.