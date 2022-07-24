Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Prepare to learn about Rocket’s tragic past in the trailer

James Gunn’s announcement that his trilogy of space adventures would come to an end with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was the worst piece of news to emerge from this year’s Comic-Con for many Marvel fans.

The guardians are boarded by a crew of Ravengers in a scene from the first exclusive trailer.

The crew learns through Nebula that Gamora , the former guardian who was slain by her father Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War" and later replaced by an alternate reality version of herself.

Here is all we saw from the movie’s first trailer, which may have been a Comic-Con exclusive, and what you can expect when the teaser finally goes online (we assume sometime in the next few weeks).

The guardians are boarded by a crew of Ravengers in a scene from the first exclusive trailer. The crew learns through Nebula (Karen Gillan) that Gamora (Zoe Saldaa), the former guardian who was slain by her father Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” and later replaced by an alternate reality version of herself, is in fact the commander of their captors.

The sudden and impromptu meeting between Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the woman he loves leaves him clearly upset. He makes an effort to bring up their previous romance with Gamora, but it has little impact.

A series of flashbacks set to The Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize” depict the development of Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper), the appearance of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), young Groot (Vin Diesel) engaged in combat, and the team clad in technicolour space suits leaping over a cosmic landscape.

The team dynamic among the guardians has changed, as seen in the teaser. Beyond the sleek new comic-accurate outfits, we see that Mantis (Pom Klementieff) has grown more forceful and may even have an opportunity to demonstrate her fighting prowess. Nebula has also lightened up a bit.

The third member of the returning cast, Drax (Dave Bautista), gives the trailer’s final punchline some much-needed dry humor by revealing that the entire crew has been able to hear Quill’s lovelorn confession to Gamora via the speakers in their space suits.

In addition to the movie’s villain, The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who appeared in the convention center dressed as him, Hall H attendees also got a close-up view of him.

Maria Bakalova, who Gunn revealed was Cosmo the Space Dog, was absent from the teaser. On May 5, 2023, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be released in theatres.

