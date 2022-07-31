Advertisement
Halsey channels Marilyn Monroe-inspired outfit

As the singer, who refers to themselves using she/they pronouns, effortlessly emulated Marilyn Monroe’s appearance, Halsey took their millions of followers behind the classic cosmetics technique and shared it with them.

The actress of the Experiment On Me show offered her followers a sneak peek at her new look on Saturday by posting a photo of herself on Instagram with bold red lips and dishevelled locks.

The singer, who is 27 years old, captioned the set of beautiful images with the phrase “a Marilyn Mon-red moment?”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

While all is going on, Halsey has been quite vocal about how she is feeling the most real’ she has ever felt by welcoming parenthood and putting the word ‘they’ in her Instagram bio.

The artist posted the following on her social media account: “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’.”

“But truly, it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all,” she continued.

Check out below!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Earlier, the host then pulled up a photo of the Eastside hitmaker dressed as Eleven, the character Millie plays in the hit show.

“I mean, sure, Millie would be fantastic,” Halsey said. But I don’t think I’m well-known enough to cast Millie.”

