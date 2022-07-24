In a blazing “pyro coat,” Julia Fox radiates heat

Julia Fox shared a video to Instagram over the weekend in which she is seen wearing a black coat with a long, sweeping train that looks attractive.

Julia Fox shared a video to Instagram over the weekend in which she is seen wearing a black coat with a long, sweeping train that looks to be actively burning up.

The fashion icon, 32, captioned the video, writing, “My kid was conceived on this roof top,” and added that the flaming, fittingly named “pyro coat” was the work of aspiring fashion designer Sam Macer, while Briana Andalore styled her look.

The 25-second long video was created by artist Ben Draghi and features the Crystal Castles song “Char.” Before coming to Fox, who is dressed in a structured black leotard and knee-high stiletto boots below her scorching pièce de résistance, the camera first pans over the garment’s burning train.

Later, it seems as though her sleeves catch fire as well.

The look’s pyrotechnical underpinnings were exclusively unveiled by the designer to Page Six Style.

The sleeves and train of the coat are wrapped in stretched steel wool, a material commonly used by mechanics and carpenters, according to Macer. The coat is made of leather.

“Steel wool is destroyed when the pieces burn, revealing the undergarment in the process. However, because it burns at a low temperature, it can be used in close proximity to the body, he said.

The 21-year-old Central Saint Martins alumnus added that the actual coat itself is where multiple sparks may fly. The parts “may be burned numerous times due to sleeve covers and linings,” he explained, adding that each piece would still “need re-wrapping of the steel wool between each burning.”

Rosala, a Spanish music diva, was also seen wearing the smoldering overcoat in an Instagram image from March.

The multi-hyphenate Fox, meanwhile, has recently emerged as something of a fashion hero, harnessing the global exposure she’s acquired since her early 2022 relationship with Kanye West to support upcoming artists and designers.

She has worn a number of figuratively burning outfits in recent months, including a booty-baring ensemble by Alejandre and a string bikini top with flame-shaped decals over her breasts by Seks.

