J-hope departs for Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago

J-hope departs for the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago

J-hope was spotted at Incheon International Airport on July 25.

BTS’ V played J-Latest Hope’s solo album on Instagram as a tribute to him.

BTS’ J-hope was sighted at Incheon International Airport on July 25 as he went to Chicago to attend the famous US Music Festival.

He was all smiles under his mask as he was the headliner for Lollapalooza, making him the first Korean artist to lead the main stage of an eminent music festival.

The same label, TXT, will perform on July 30 at the same festival. On July 31, J-hope will take the stage.

The idol sauntered along the airport in a netted jacket and was met by his supporters.

