Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
James Caan of Godfather fame died at the age of 82

James Caan of Godfather fame died at the age of 82

Articles
Advertisement
James Caan of Godfather fame died at the age of 82

The Godfather movies’ star, American actor James Caan, has passed away.

Advertisement
  • The Godfather movies’ star, American actor James Caan, has passed away.
  • Age-wise, he was 82.
  • The actor’s official Twitter account shared the news.
Advertisement

The Godfather movies’ star, American actor James Caan, has passed away. Age-wise, he was 82.

The actor’s official Twitter account shared the news.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” it read. No cause of death was announced.

Also Read

In the Godfather films, Caan portrayed Sonny Corleone and received an Oscar nomination.

According to numerous publications, including the BBC, Caan was well known for his wild social life. Caan stopped acting in the early 1980s, according to The Guardian, before staging a comeback in the late 1980s. Later, he appeared in movies including Elf, Misery, and The Yards.

Advertisement

Also Read

Hilary Devey heartbroken son pays tribute to ‘shining light’ Dragons’ Den star
Hilary Devey heartbroken son pays tribute to ‘shining light’ Dragons’ Den star

Hussein Ahmet, a Turkish businessman, fathered Mevlit Brewster-Ahmet. Former Dragons' Den star...

He was born in the Bronx of New York City in 1940 to a kosher butcher father. He had five kids and four previous marriages.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story