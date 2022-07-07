James Caan of Godfather fame died at the age of 82

The Godfather movies’ star, American actor James Caan, has passed away.

The Godfather movies’ star, American actor James Caan, has passed away. Age-wise, he was 82.

The actor’s official Twitter account shared the news.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” it read. No cause of death was announced.

In the Godfather films, Caan portrayed Sonny Corleone and received an Oscar nomination.

According to numerous publications, including the BBC, Caan was well known for his wild social life. Caan stopped acting in the early 1980s, according to The Guardian, before staging a comeback in the late 1980s. Later, he appeared in movies including Elf, Misery, and The Yards.

He was born in the Bronx of New York City in 1940 to a kosher butcher father. He had five kids and four previous marriages.