Jason Momoa is still hanging with his ex Eiza Gonzalez

On Tuesday, Momoa and González were seen departing the same popular London locations separately, a few minutes later.

The two actors’ breakup was announced last month following several months of dating.

On Tuesday, Jason Momoa and González were seen departing the same popular London locations separately, a few minutes later.

A source said back in May that Momoa and González were “exclusive.”

Advertisement

The two actors’ breakup was announced last month following several months of dating. Jason Momoa, 42, and Eiza González, 32, are simply at “different life stages,” although an informant claimed that they were “hoping they may work it out” at the time.

On Tuesday, Momoa and González were seen departing the same popular London locations separately, a few minutes later.

Also Read After months of dating, Jason Momoa and Eiza González called it quits Reports reveal Jason Momoa and Gonzalez has split up months after dating...

A source tells a local news agency that the pair still plan to spend time together when their paths cross: “Jason is a cool guy. Eiza has fun hanging out with him. She is also super-focused on her career and has zero intentions of complicating things.”

Advertisement

“In life, she is where she wants to be right now and very happy about it. She will see Jason when they are in the same city. She stays in touch with him,” the source adds.

A source said back in May that Momoa and González were “exclusive.” And had been seeing each other since February “after meeting through work and mutual connections.” Also Read Jason Momoa and director James Wan ‘fought’ to keep Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. Jason Momoa and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan pushed... Advertisement “Right now it’s not a very serious situation and they’re both just seeing where it goes,” that source said at the time. “They’ve been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules.” Jason attended the April 4 Los Angeles premiere of González’s movie Ambulance, though they were not photographed together at the red carpet event. He and ex Lisa Bonet announced in a joint statement in January. That they were “parting ways in marriage,” nearly five years after they tied the knot. They said at the time, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.” Advertisement Momoa and Bonet, 54, who share daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, added, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life … teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L.”