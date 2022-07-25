Jason Momoa survives a head-on collision with a motorcyclist

Sunday’s story stated that Jason Momoa collided head-on with a motorcyclist on a route outside Los Angeles over the weekend, but no one was seriously harmed. According to TMZ, the collision occurred when the biker entered the Aquaman actor’s lane and collided with the front left side of his Oldsmobile. The actor was however unharmed.

According to the report, the motorcyclist sustained minor injuries after colliding with Momoa’s windshield. According to TMZ, Momoa was travelling on Old Topanga Canyon Road near Calabasas on Sunday. A collision occurred during his drive when a cyclist heading in the opposite direction collided with him as he rounded a curve.

Fortunately, the motorcyclist was able to land on his feet after rebounding off Momoa’s windshield and clearing the hood of his car and landing on the other side of the crash. As previously said, it appears the rider was left standing following the crash. The injured rider was carried to the hospital with minor injuries, including a bruised leg and a sprained thumb, following the collision.

Jason will next appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is scheduled for release in March 2023. Also returning for a third season is the actor’s AppleTV+ series See. The identical trailer was posted over the weekend in anticipation of the show’s comeback next month. In this season of the series, the actor’s character will be seen fighting for his family.