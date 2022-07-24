Jenna Johnson reveals the items in her dance bag

Jenna Johnson is ready for everything that might arise in her pursuit of the coveted Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy.

She said, “I got pampered rotten last season with JoJo [Siwa] as my partner because… it became a thing that every show day, she would gift me something from Gucci.”

She gifted a Gucci duffel, but she definitely had to JoJo-ify it by having it specially painted with rainbows all over.

Advertisement

She would be pleased, Mary Poppins. Thanks to her dependable dance bag, which was a gift from a former partner, Jenna Johnson is ready for everything that might arise in her pursuit of the coveted Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy.

The professional dancer, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly, “I got pampered rotten last season with JoJo [Siwa] as my partner because… it became a thing that every show day, she would gift me something from Gucci.” This is a Gucci duffel, but she definitely had to JoJo-ify it by having it specially painted with rainbows all over.

Siwa gave Johnson an Ophidia GG carry-on duffel with their team name, J Nation, painted in a rainbow of vibrant hues as a memento of their time together.

In order to show Us what she has on hand at the studio, Johnson, who is presently expecting her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, pulled up her “Mary Poppins bag.”

Not Allowed: Germs

Advertisement

Because I’m afraid of countertop germs, I must always carry Wet Ones. She displayed a travel box of antiseptic wipes before admitting, “I can’t do it.

Simply a Spritz

“I usually carry my perfume around with me because I’m afraid of smelling awful. I must restock it, Johnson remarked. And I frequently get asked: “I wear Baccarat Rouge; this is 540. It has the finest fragrance in the entire globe.

The Kodak Moment

Oh, how enjoyable! This is one of those Kodak cameras you can get on Amazon. I’m pretty interested film cameras. The So You Think You Can Dance star confessed, “But I’m so obsessed with them and just the fun, in-between moments that get captured. “So, I keep one of these cameras in every bag I own, including my dancing bag, pocketbook, and vehicle. They are just the greatest.

Also Read JoJo Siwa wants to play Lady Gaga in her upcoming biography JoJo Siwa aspires to play Lady Gaga or work as a backup...

Advertisement

Placing a Ring on It

I never dance while wearing my wedding band. When my partner and I were practicing, my [wedding] band cracked in half. I won’t tell which season this happened. We no longer dance with it on because I sobbed for like, two hours, she told Us, adding that she now stores her rings in a box for protection. This is the box that Val used to make the marriage proposal. I’ll add it there because I still have it.

Fresh Mint

Johnson laughed and admitted, “I’m hooked to gum.” “Gum will always be in. I constantly have gum in my mouth, which will make my show’s producers angry, but I do it out of dread of having terrible breath and smelling bad. It is merely a stuff.

To the Limit The final item is a lip liner from NYX. This is “Sandstorm,” the color. So there you go, bam,” the choreographer exclaimed.

Also Read JoJo Siwa has stated that she was ‘not invited’ to the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards JoJo Siwa says she "wasn't welcomed" to the 2022 Children's Decision Grants....