The Eiffel Tower was visible as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stole away on Sunday for a late birthday supper at Le Girafe in Paris.

Celebration continues for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Late Sunday night, the newlyweds celebrated Lopez’s 53rd birthday with a special meal near the Eiffel Tower.

Late Sunday night, the newlyweds celebrated Lopez’s 53rd birthday with a special meal near the Eiffel Tower. For the occasion, Lopez wore a long black dress, stiletto heels, a pearl necklace, and sparkling earrings. The 49-year-old Affleck wore a black suit, a white shirt, and black shoes.

The couple arrived at the renowned Le Girafe restaurant at 11 p.m. It is an indoor/outdoor seafood restaurant with a terrace that offers breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower that is a favorite among celebrities.

The Marry Me actress and Argo actor/director were sat at a table that was close to the landmark, according to a witness, and they had a turquoise balloon tied to their table that they had brought with them.

“The entire time, they were close—very close—to one another. They frequently hugged one another, the source continues, and they appeared to be deeply in love.”

The observer said that Lopez rose up from their table when the nighttime lights from the tower twinkled around midnight, at which point Affleck took her picture.

The story claims that “then she let go of the balloon and launched it sailing off towards the Tower.”

According to the informant, Lopez and Affleck finished their lunch at 12:45 a.m., at which point a waitress brought over a cake with candles.

Around 1:30 a.m., when the celebrities returned to their hotel, “there were still a few admirers out front,” the bystander said. “One had brought Jennifer a miniature illuminated Eiffel Tower as a birthday gift. She posed with him since she was moved by him “Lopez brought the illuminated statue inside, according to the insider, who also added that.

On Lopez’s birthday, earlier that day, the couple combined fashion culture and shopping. The two saw a new gallery honoring founder Christian Dior at the Maison Dior on Avenue Montaigne in the afternoon. They then spent many hours admiring the newly renovated department store Samaritaine’s fusion of Art Nouveau style and high-end goods.

Following their unexpected wedding in Las Vegas the previous weekend, the newlyweds flew to Paris for a romantic break last Thursday. Since then, they have been spotted in various locations throughout the French metropolis.

At the Cheval Blanc hotel’s recently inaugurated Plénitude, a skyline restaurant, Affleck and Lopez were spotted on Saturday night.

The two went to the restaurant for dinner and then stopped for dessert at an ice cream parlor on the Île Saint-Louis. Around midnight, a bouquet of balloons was brought to the couple’s hotel suite after their evening was over.

Earlier that day, Lopez and Affleck were seen leaving for lunch with their kids before embarking on Petrus III, a 71-foot teak “gentleman’s yacht” built in the 1950s, for a two-hour private tour of the Seine. They also went to the Picasso Museum in the Marais neighborhood.

The couple was previously photographed spending more than two hours on a park bench kissing and hugging. They were “like two teens… very loving, very attentive,” a source told PEOPLE.

Later that day, Lopez and Affleck took their children on a city promenade through the Marais neighborhood and Rue des Rosiers all the way to the Centre Pompidou. They also took in some vintage shopping and a trip to the Musée d’Orsay across the Seine.

