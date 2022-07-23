Johnny Depp isn’t done suing Amber Heard.

Pirates of the Caribbean star filed an appeal on July 22 to overturn Heard’s $2 million slander judgement.

Depp’s reps remarked, “This was a fantastic verdict for Mr. Depp.” ” Mr. Depp feels both parties should go on and grow better after the ruling. If Ms. Heard appeals the decision, Mr. Depp will file a simultaneous appeal to ensure the Court of Appeal reviews the whole record and all relevant legal concerns.”

The jury in Depp and Heard’s defamation trial in Virginia came to a decision on June 1. The trial lasted more than six weeks and was in the news all over the world.

The jury decided that Heard had hurt Depp’s reputation and gave the actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Later, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate cut the punitive damages to the state’s legal limit, which is $350,000. This made his total damages less than $10.4 million.

In the actress’s countersuit, Heard was awarded $2 million in damages.

Documents from court show that on July 21, Heard and her lawyers tried to change the verdict in the defamation case her ex brought against her.

In a statement, a representative for Heard said, “We think the court made mistakes that kept it from coming to a fair and just verdict that was in line with the First Amendment.” “So, we’re trying to change the decision. Even though we know that today’s filing will make Twitter go crazy, there are steps we need to take to make sure justice and fairness are done.”