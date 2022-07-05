Judith Chemla says, ‘A year ago my face was injured’

Judith Chemla published photos of her injuries after she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

The French actress Judith Chemla published photos of her facial injuries after she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend last year. She did not give his identity, but in a lengthy Instagram post published late on Sunday, she discussed similar events. The photographs, which were taken on separate days, depict her with a cut on her cheek, a bruise on her eyebrow, and a swollen eye.

She wrote, “A year ago my face was injured, blue, purple under my eye, I saw myself deformed. A year ago I looked at my face in the mirror and I knew that I could no longer hide my face. My daughter’s father. Those who are able to do this must be out of harm’s way. But how? I’m not ashamed of this photo. But he should be ashamed, he should be ashamed today, a year later, instead of continuing to pressure me, to think that he still has the means to manipulate me, instead of rotting my child’s head he should be ashamed and quiet, really want to be forgiven. This is not the case.”

“I have so much evidence that he continues to try and harm me. Should I go back to the police a third time? Filing a third complaint in a year? To be in the film industry and have the sword of Damocles of eight months of a suspended sentence, isn’t that enough? Really go to jail? He will still play the victim with my daughter and she will suffer from not seeing her father.”

“Should I keep this to myself? He will still feel above the law, will continue to complain and challenge court decisions with his 5-year-old daughter, who sees him as a normal father who he is not. He will continue to believe that he is able to pressure me and bully me morally. I can not stand it anymore. I demand peace. Is it clearer like this?”

