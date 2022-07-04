Julia Haart is back in the dating arena, looking for ‘young and attractive’

Business tycoon-turned-reality star Julia Haart is once again looking for love.

Business tycoon-turned-reality star Julia Haart is once again looking for love. After going through a contentious divorce from her ex-business partner Silvio Scaglia. According to a news source, Haart, 51, has been scheduling dates every morning and evening. We hear her type is “young and attractive.”

“She’s been going on a ton of dates with these younger guys, like 23 and 25 year olds,” says a source. “She meets them online and will get drinks with them.” According to reports, Haart left the Orthodox Jewish community before taking a position as an executive at lingerie company La Perla. She has been DMing users on Instagram and is a member of the private dating site The League and the Jewish dating app Lox Club.

The insider informs us that in the upcoming season of Haart’s well-liked Netflix series “My Unorthodox Life,” viewers will get a glimpse into her single life. Because cameras have been present on some of the dates.

The same source back in February said that, “The whole basis of season two was going to be seeing Julia separated from Silvio and dating in the city.”

Scaglia, her ex, has already moved on and is seeing Marie Heinemann, a socialite. The two got married in 2019. The same year, she was appointed CEO of the business, Elite World. She was unexpectedly let go from the company in February and then filed for divorce. The former couple has been embroiled in a bitter divorce battle ever since. According to Scaglia, Haart stole millions from Elite World Group to pay for fashionable clothing, travel, and a breast job. The claims have been dubbed “ludicrous” by Haart. They have also been fighting over a company Bentley that costs $132,000. Additionally, just last month, the ex-attorneys couple’s fought it out in court so that Haart could have a political fundraiser at the former multimillion-dollar marital house. Advertisement