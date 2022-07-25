Jurassic World Dominion Tops $150M in China

Chris Pratt praises Bryce Dallas Howard for being ‘by his side’ during Jurassic World franchise
Despite a generally depressing weekend for moviegoing in China, Hong Kong’s crime thriller Detective vs. Sleuths once again topped the country’s cinema box office with $14.2 million.
For what is typically China’s busy summer blockbuster season, the market only brought in $40.6 million in total revenue over the period.
The local sector is nonetheless being held back from a more robust revival by ongoing Covid-19 regulations across the nation and a lack of top commercial titles.
Detective vs. Sleuths, created by Emperor Motion Pictures, has raked in $96.3 million so far. Lighting Up the Stars, another holdover, came in second place from Friday to Sunday, gaining $11.6 million for a $230 million global gross.
With $6.4 million and a $43.8 million running total, Chen Sicheng’s relatively underwhelming space comedy Mozart From Space placed third.
As the only major Hollywood release permitted in the market for many weeks, Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion continued to generate modest sales, pulling in $2.6 million.
The movie, despite there being glaringly few of them this year, has made $152.8 million after over six weeks in theatres, the best of any American release in China.
If everyone’s health holds out, Chiyu Zhang’s sci-fi comedy Moonman could give China’s movie industry a boost this coming Friday. There is a lot of anticipation about the movie, and the director’s prior comedy, Never Say Die, made $335 million in the fall of 2017.
The Lost City, a comedy-adventure from Paramount starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, has also been given a mysteriously delayed Friday release date.
The movie debuted on March 25 in North America and has amassed a worldwide gross of $190 million.
