Kate Hudson Topless Instagram Photo Goes Viral

Kate Hudson Topless Instagram Photo (Credits: Instagram)

  • Kate Hudson shared an Instagram photo of herself enjoying some morning coffee.
  • The actress captioned the picture, “[Sun’s] out,” with three coffee emojis.
  • Hudson’s brother, Oliver Hudson, has a history of picking on her.
Kate Hudson shared an Instagram picture of herself drinking coffee and basking in the sun. The photo shows the Truth Be Told star enjoying some morning Joe while wearing nothing but black underwear.

Hudson captioned the photo, “[Sun’s] out,” with three coffee emojis.

See Photo Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfgwZ2guWEm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Although many people liked the hot photo, including Paris Hilton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Janelle Monae, and Selma Blair, Hudson’s brother, actor Oliver Hudson, wasn’t so pleased with his sister’s morning pick-me-up, saying in the photo’s comments: “Nope.”

The Nashville star appears to have a lengthy history of picking on his younger sister.

“He was not a nice brother,” Kate Hudson told Stephen Colbert in January. “I think my mom said it started when I came home from the hospital [and] he was catapulting clementines into my crib, and she had to remove him from my nursery. And then it just expanded from there.”

Hudson siblings with their famous parents

During a 2008 interview with Individuals, in which she was named one of the “100 most beautiful” people in the world, the Fabletics owner also stated that Oliver Hudson tried to keep his sister’s beauty humble growing up, frequently comparing her to a shark.

“My brother Oliver called me Hammerhead because my eyes were on the side of my head,” she told the magazine at the time.

Despite the teasing, the brothers claim to enjoy a nice bond.

“We have a very interesting dynamic,” Kate Hudson said during her appearance on The Late Show in January. “Oliver and I had an interesting upbringing, and no matter how much conflict there was we were always so close.”

