Kevin Jonas on brother Nick Jonas embracing fatherhood

The younger Jonas sibling, Nick, welcomed his first child this year, and singer Kevin Jonas expressed his happiness for him.

  • In January 2022, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born to Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra.
  • Kevin said of Nick’s acceptance of fatherhood, “He’s really found so much delight in it.
  • The oldest of the four Jonas brothers—Joe, Frankie, Nick, and Kevin—is the elder brother.
The younger Jonas sibling, Nick, welcomed his first child this year, and singer Kevin Jonas expressed his happiness for him. In January 2022, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born to Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

Kevin said of Nick’s acceptance of fatherhood, “He’s really found so much delight in it. Simply put, we are overjoyed for him.

The oldest of the four Jonas brothers—Joe, Frankie, and Kevin—is the elder brother. He and Danielle Jonas have two children together. Joe, who is married to Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones, is currently expecting his second kid. Willa, a 23-month-old girl, is already a parent to Joe and Sophie.

In 2018, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married. Nick recently discussed being a first-time parent and the perspective that comes with the joy and duty in an interview.

He said, “The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I am so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”

