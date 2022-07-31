Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue long-distance relationship

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been forced to spend time apart due to work and filming commitments.

The public’s reaction to the fact that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson will be separated for an extended period of time is not positive.

As a result of their respective work and filming commitments, the SKIMS founder, who is 41 years old, and the comedian, who is 28 years old, have been forced to spend time apart, according to reports from a variety of media publications. The Saturday Night Live star is currently filming in Australia.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the production of Davidson’s next film Wizards, which he has been filming in Cairns since the previous month, has been delayed.

A member of the cast or crew who tested positive for COVID-19 prompted the postponement of the film’s completion, which had been scheduled to take place on August 3.

The production schedule will carry on until August 11 this year. Reports indicate that Davidson will need to wait in order to get back together with the star of The Kardashians.

A source said to the media, “Pete is OK, but the filming was delayed by a few days, which means it will be more time until he sees Kim.”

According to another insider, “He’s been getting very bored and is upset that bars and restaurants close by 10pm in Cairns.”

At the beginning of this month, Kim took her private aircraft and flew to Australia to be with her boyfriend there.