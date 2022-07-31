Kourtney Kardashian teases new business venture

Kourtney Kardashian teased fans about her next ‘business venture’ on Instagram.

The reality star posted a picture of herself sitting on two trunks from Maison Goyard.

In the photo, Kourtney was wearing a daring one-piece dress that was grey, black, and white.

Advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian is getting fans excited about her next ‘business endeavour’ by dropping hints about it.

The reality actress, who is 43 years old, posted a snapshot of herself on Instagram that showed her looking incredibly chic while wearing a daring one-piece dress that was grey, black, and white.

Kourtney was teasing her upcoming endeavour while sitting on two trunks from Maison Goyard. Her lustrous hair was pushed back behind her head.

She captioned the picture with the following, “It’s giving boss lady with business venture coming soon.”

Take a look!

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker ❤️‍🔥 (@kourtneykardash)

In the meantime, Kourtney and her new husband Travis Barker made an appearance in a photo that was posted on Poosh’s account not too long ago.

The newlyweds, who exchanged their vows in May of this year during an extravagant ceremony in Italy, posed for photos in front of a plant-based restaurant.

Advertisement

The caption for this photo read, “The Kravis guide to vegan dishes in LA,” added, “Head to the link in our bio for the plant-based plates that are delicious enough to make non-vegans drool.”

Check out below!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Poosh (@poosh)

Advertisement

Earlier, Kourtney Kardashian reminisces. The Poosh entrepreneur posted flashback images of her court marriage with Travis Barker on Tuesday.

Kourtney tweeted the photos to commemorate her grandmother’s birthday since she was one of two attendees during their covert wedding.

In the first photo, Kourtney, Travis, and her guests are holding drinks while she smiles at her husband. Next, Kourtney smiles at MJ.

In the third shot, the group of four poses together, and in the fourth, Barker kisses his bride’s wife on the forehead while the couple and two guests pose. The last slide shows Kourtney signing the legal papers with Barker nearby.

Also Read After the musician’s health scare, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker became “inseparable.” Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have become closer since the musician was...