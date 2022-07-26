Advertisement
Kourtney Kardashian wants trolls to delete Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian wants trolls to delete Instagram

Articles
Kourtney Kardashian wants trolls to delete Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian wants trolls to delete Instagram

  • The reality star says they should “delete their finstas” and “live authentically”.
  • Some of her friends advised negative social media users to be good people.
  • Even if it’s just one hater at a time.
Kourtney Kardashian tells haters with fake Instagram accounts, “Say whatever you’re gonna say just do it as you, not as a person who doesn’t exist.”

The Kardashians star, 43, wrote on Instagram Stories, “To all of you people with zero followers who love to comment on our posts, how freeing would it be to delete your finstas and live authentically.”

Her buddies agree. Natalie, Kourtney’s friend, responded, “Or better yet, go out there into this world and be a good person? Even if it’s just one hater at a time. Lol,” said Poosh’s founder, “ONE HATER AT A TIME BABY!!”

Kourtney agreed with Addison Rae that trolling was annoying and a waste of time. According to a screenshot, the KUWTK alum replied, “I agree.” I was about to add that you should use your time wisely.

Veronique Vicari Barnes advised negative social media users, “the most annoying thing in the world and also a waste of valuable time,” she replied, “I was about to add like I also think you could use your precious time more wisely.”

Kourtney has clapped back at haters throughout the years.

A social media account fraudulently claimed to belong to Kourtney’s 12-year-old son Mason Disick.

Then again she tweeted, “After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t,” added, “So I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”

