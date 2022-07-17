Advertisement
Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio enjoy a night out

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio enjoy a night out

Articles
Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio enjoy a night out

Image: Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio

  • Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker started dating last month.
  • Travis Barker’s son and TikTok star looked very much in love when they were out together.
  • Couple made a video of themselves singing along to sped-up version of ‘Sweater Weather’.
Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio are getting closer to each other.

The TikTok star, who is 18, and Travis Barker’s son, who is also 18, looked very much in love when they went out with their close friends recently. On both Charli and Landon’s Instagram Stories, there are pictures of the two of them smiling and putting their faces close together. Landon also put in a picture of himself kissed on the cheek with red lipstick.

The couple, who started dating last month, also made a TikTok video of themselves singing along to a sped-up version of The Neighbourhood’s 2013 song “Sweater Weather.” At the end, Landon put his head on Charli’s shoulder.

In the video that Charli took, Landon looks effortlessly cool in white sunglasses, a white t-shirt, a black blazer, and his signature chain necklaces. The sunglasses look like ones that Charli has worn in other videos.

Charli is wearing a black and white floral tank top, which can be seen when the camera pans to her.

You can hear the whole of their duet here!

@landonbarkerr♬ original sound – r

