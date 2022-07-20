Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited New York on Monday.

They attended events at the United Nations in New York City.

Harry was a speaker at the U.N.’s Nelson Mandela Day event.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made another trip to New York City, where they attended events at the United Nations headquarters—and got a chance to hit the town. Harry was a speaker at the U.N.’s Nelson Mandela Day observance, where he paid homage to the former president of South Africa and discussed how much his travels on the African continent have meant to him.

“For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again,” Harry said to the assembly. “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.” Though Meghan didn’t address the members of the U.N., she did accompany Harry to the event, wearing a black Givenchy skirt and her hair in a ponytail.

He also talked directly about American politics and made a veiled reference to the recent Supreme Court decision that limited women’s rights to have abortions. Harry said, “This has been a hard year in a hard decade.” “We are in the middle of a pandemic that is still hurting people in every part of the world. The most vulnerable people are the ones who are hurting the most because of climate change. Few people are using lies and fake news as weapons against the many. And from the terrible war in Ukraine to the erosion of constitutional rights in the U.S., we are seeing a global attack on democracy and freedom, which was the reason Mandela died.

Also Read Prince Harry recalls the time when he knew Meghan was his ‘Soulmate’ Prince Harry mentioned his wife during his speech to the UN. On...

Just a few weeks ago, Meghan joined Gloria Steinem to discuss the impact of the Dobbs ruling and the value of abortion rights, so his comments are very timely. Following the occasion, Meghan was seen having lunch at the Crosby Hotel in Soho with Steinem.

Advertisement