Natalie Lee and Blake Moynes take a trip together

Natalie Lee and Blake Moynes sparked dating rumours after a Caribbean vacation.

The pair rescued a 120-pound sea turtle at the Four Seasons Resort in Nevis.

Insiders say Moynes brings celebrities on wildlife conservation trips to “raise awareness” for his causes.

Advertisement

Natalie Lee and Blake Moyne sparked dating rumours after a Caribbean vacation. As per the media, their relationship is “platonic.”

Blake and Natalie first met. Source: Blake thinks she’s great. “Right now things are completely platonic but you never know what the future holds!”

This week, the unlikely duo rescued a 120-pound sea turtle at the Four Seasons Resort in Nevis.

The pair also enjoyed some one-on-one time.

Wildlife manager Moynes posted a photo of Lee eating scrambled eggs, bacon, and fruit to Instagram.

He wrote “breakfast date” on the photo.

Advertisement

The reality star, 31, joked, “She loves sea turtles and wants to be a turtle barnacle.”

Moynes wrote in another photo with Lee, “She LOVES sea turtles and wants to be a turtle barnacle in another life.”

Moynes stated in another photo, “My favorite part of this trip was the meaningful conversations we had during our breaks.”

Lee, 22, hinted they could be more than friends when she posted a photo of herself in a sexy brown body-con dress with a glass of wine.

Advertisement

Netflix star shared a selfie with Moynes on Instagram Story, writing, “The crossover nobody asked for @blakemoynes.”

Later, she posted a photo of them smiling at beach dinner. Lee wore an orange slip dress barefoot, while Moynes wore white sneakers, shorts, and a green button-down.

Insiders say Moynes brings celebrities on wildlife conservation trips to “raise awareness” for his causes.

He’s using his platform to help endangered species, a source said.

Moynes and Lee were engaged.

Advertisement

In season 17 of “Bachelorette,” Moynes proposed to Katie Thurston.