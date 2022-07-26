Advertisement
Netizens want to see ‘Spider-Man: no way home’ trio in Secret Wars

Articles
  • Marvel’s president announced Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.
  • Only Kevin knows who’s in the two movies, but fans are guessing the three Spider-Men.
  • Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield played Spider-Man.
Kevin Feige has given fans and audiences worldwide plenty to talk about for the next three years until phase six ends with two Avengers movies. Marvel’s president announced Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars at Comic-Con. Only Kevin knows who’s in the two movies, but fans are guessing the three Spider-Men.

Indeed. Secret Wars in the MCU is an event where Superheroes from Earth 616 and other timelines must save the Multiverse from collapsing after several incursions. Some superheroes from alternative timelines are likely.

A Reddit user started a new internet conversation. Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield played Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. People have theories and opinions. Onward!

Spider-Man saves the multiverse in Avengers if you’re unfamiliar with the comics. Miles Morales joins him, but the MCU hasn’t revealed how they’ll introduce him. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire may join Tom Holland in Avengers: Secret Wars as Peter Parker.

Many want to see Holland, Garfield, and Maguire reprise Peter Parker, but some worry about Miles Morales. Some aren’t excited about Avengers: Secret Wars reuniting the three Spider-Men.

