Taliban back in town: Hundreds of killings and right violations-UN
UNAMA report released on Wednesday detailed numerous instances. The Taliban have engaged...
An Afghan police officer said that one person has died as a result of clashes; between Taliban troops and Iranian border guards on Sunday.
According to Bahram Haqmal, the police spokeswoman for the Nimroze province in southern Afghanistan; “We have one slain and one wounded; the cause of the confrontation is not yet apparent.”
The semi-official news outlet Fars cited Maysam Barazandeh, the governor of the Iranian border region of Hirmand; as claiming that the fighting had ceased and no one had been hurt.
Conflicts erupted, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, when Taliban soldiers attempted to fly; their flag “in an area which is not Afghan property.”
Local sources told Reuters that when the fighting heated up, residents on the Afghan side; of the border left their houses in search of safety.
Since assuming control of Afghanistan a year ago, Taliban troops have repeatedly engaged in combat; with the security forces of Pakistan and Iran, two nations that border Afghanistan to the east and west, respectively.
