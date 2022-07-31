One killed in fighting between Iranian border forces and the Taliban

Clashes broke out after Taliban tried to raise their flag “in an area which is not Afghan territory”.

People living near the border on the Afghan side fled their homes to take cover when clashes intensified.

Since taking over Afghanistan a year ago, Taliban forces have frequently clashed with security forces of Iran.

An Afghan police officer said that one person has died as a result of clashes; between Taliban troops and Iranian border guards on Sunday.

According to Bahram Haqmal, the police spokeswoman for the Nimroze province in southern Afghanistan; “We have one slain and one wounded; the cause of the confrontation is not yet apparent.”

The semi-official news outlet Fars cited Maysam Barazandeh, the governor of the Iranian border region of Hirmand; as claiming that the fighting had ceased and no one had been hurt.

Conflicts erupted, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, when Taliban soldiers attempted to fly; their flag “in an area which is not Afghan property.”

Local sources told Reuters that when the fighting heated up, residents on the Afghan side; of the border left their houses in search of safety.

Since assuming control of Afghanistan a year ago, Taliban troops have repeatedly engaged in combat; with the security forces of Pakistan and Iran, two nations that border Afghanistan to the east and west, respectively.

