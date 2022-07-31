Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
One killed in fighting between Iranian border forces and the Taliban

One killed in fighting between Iranian border forces and the Taliban

Articles
Advertisement
One killed in fighting between Iranian border forces and the Taliban

Fighting between Iranian border forces and the Taliban

Advertisement
  • Clashes broke out after Taliban tried to raise their flag “in an area which is not Afghan territory”.
  • People living near the border on the Afghan side fled their homes to take cover when clashes intensified.
  • Since taking over Afghanistan a year ago, Taliban forces have frequently clashed with security forces of Iran.
Advertisement

An Afghan police officer said that one person has died as a result of clashes; between Taliban troops and Iranian border guards on Sunday.

According to Bahram Haqmal, the police spokeswoman for the Nimroze province in southern Afghanistan; “We have one slain and one wounded; the cause of the confrontation is not yet apparent.”

The semi-official news outlet Fars cited Maysam Barazandeh, the governor of the Iranian border region of Hirmand; as claiming that the fighting had ceased and no one had been hurt.

Also Read

Taliban back in town: Hundreds of killings and right violations-UN
Taliban back in town: Hundreds of killings and right violations-UN

UNAMA report released on Wednesday detailed numerous instances. The Taliban have engaged...

Conflicts erupted, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, when Taliban soldiers attempted to fly; their flag “in an area which is not Afghan property.”

Local sources told Reuters that when the fighting heated up, residents on the Afghan side; of the border left their houses in search of safety.

Advertisement

Since assuming control of Afghanistan a year ago, Taliban troops have repeatedly engaged in combat; with the security forces of Pakistan and Iran, two nations that border Afghanistan to the east and west, respectively.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story