Paul Michael and Amanda Bynes break up

The relationship between Paul Michael and Amanda Bynes is over, according to the news. Michael took “All That” off of his Instagram, but he still follows her. When asked for a comment, neither Bynes’ lawyer nor Michael replied.

Several weeks ago, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the former couple was “still committed.” “They are still together as a couple, but they have put a pause on their engagement and wedding planning,”

They’ve both had ups and downs together and on their own, and they’ve learned that even though they moved fast, they still love each other.

On Valentine’s Day in 2020, the “Easy A” star, who is 36 years old, told Michael that she was going to marry him. After a month, there were rumours that they had broken up, but Michael said that wasn’t true.

When they put out “Diamonds,” which Bynes promotes on Instagram, Bynes and Michael made their relationship official.

After nine years, in March 2022, Bynes was no longer under the care of a guardian.

Bynes’s lawyer, David Esquibias, told the magazine at the time, “She’s doing very well and looking forward to moving in her property with (fiancé) Paul (Michael),” added, “They’re actively searching for furniture and she’s excited about all of it.”

“She’s ecstatic to receive her parents’ full love and support behind her decision to terminate the conservatorship,” he added.