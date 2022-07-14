Advertisement
Articles
Prince Harry supposed to "spike" his upcoming memoir

Prince Harry’s memoir has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize-winning author JR Moehringer.

  • Publisher Penguin Random House is said to have delayed the book’s release date.
  • Insiders within Buckingham Palace are concerned that the book may divulge secrets about the Firm.
Prince Harry has spent the last two years writing an “intimate and heartfelt memoir.” Penguin Random House, the book’s publisher, is said to have delayed the book’s publication from its original fall 2022 release date.

Last week, a royal insider told the media: “If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned, it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list — unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay. Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles. “

A spokeswoman said, “We don’t put every book on the list, so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that.”

Insiders within Buckingham Palace are said to be concerned that the book may divulge knowledge about the Firm‘s inner workings.

Prince Harry’s book, which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist JR Moehringer since 2020, was argued by the media host, Mr. Dolan, to be completely scrapped.

Harry and Meghan Markle left their positions as senior members of the Royal Family and moved to the US.

Harry has published his memoir, and the couple is currently raising their two children in Montecito, California.

“It seems this lad wants to pen a misery memoir in which he moans for 300 pages about how terrible his life is,” according to Mr. Dolan.

“The irony will be lost on him, of course, that this tearful account will be penned from his luxury 16-bathroom Montecito mansion.”

“I wish he’d flushed the manuscript down one of those loos. I’ve got no problem with Harry moving on, but that’s exactly what he needs to do, and therefore spike this miserable memoir, which will further hurt the people who love him and damage the country that gave him everything. “

He continued: “As long as he keeps his titles swanning around the world as a global prince and signing multi-million dollar deals off the back of his royal status, then hypocritical Harry will have failed to do what he said he wanted to do all along, which is to leave the country and leave the monarchy.”

