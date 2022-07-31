Reese Witherspoon spoke with USA Today about Legally Blonde 3.

She said the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick inspired ideas for her own film.

The actress remains hopeful that a third movie will still happen.

Advertisement

Reese Witherspoon is drawing inspiration from unexpected places for Elle Woods’ upcoming major scene.

In an interview with USA Today that was published on Friday, Witherspoon teased the status; of the long-rumored third Legally Blonde film’s production. The actress expressed her continued optimism; for the sequel’s potential and said that Top Gun: Maverick’s recent commercial success has provided inspiration; for her own film’s creative team.

I’m still holding out hope that Legally Blonde 3 will come together properly, she stated. “I enjoyed the nostalgia bit they had in it. It’s like Top Gun: They waited a long time to produce another version of that movie. Therefore, that undoubtedly served as a great source; of inspiration for what we wanted to accomplish with Elle Woods and ensure; that we maintained all of the same touchstones that were significant to people at the time.

“I feel like these characters are my buddies, so I protect them,” Witherspoon concluded. I would never create a substandard, inferior rendition of their tale.

Also Read Tom Cruise earned $100 million salary for Top Gun Maverick Tom Cruise was paid $100 million to reprise his role as Maverick....

36 years after Tom Cruise debuted as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the original 1986 movie; Top Gun: Maverick finally hit theatres in May. The movie Maverick, which was helmed by Joseph Kosinski; just passed the $600 million domestic milestone and became the first Cruise movie to gross $1 billion globally.

Advertisement

When movie debuted in theatres in July 2001, Legally Blonde by director Robert Luketic introduced viewers; to Witherspoon’s unusual Harvard Law student, Elle Woods. Two years later; a follow-up was released.

For Legally Blonde 3, Witherspoon stated in 2018 that she was in discussions to return as Elle; and two years later, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor signed on to pen the script. Later in 2020, MGM announced a May 2022 release date for the movie on its official Twitter account; the project does not presently have a release date set.

Also Read Miles Teller discusses third instalment of Top Gun Maverick Miles Teller plays the son of Maverick's late best friend in "Top...