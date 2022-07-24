Return of Jason Momoa for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”

Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, is returning to the big screen at last, and he’s sporting a brand-new costume.

In September 2021, Jason Momoa stated that Aquaman 2, officially named Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, saw a significant improvement to his superhero costume. “Next round. fresh suit. More action,” the Game of Thrones actor captioned a picture of himself wearing the uniform, which is solid blue with dark silver accents, on Instagram. (His suit in the first movie was green and yellow, much like in the Aquaman comics from the beginning.)

The second film, which will be released in theatres in December 2022, will feature changes other than just Arthur’s attire. The sequel’s tone, according to director James Wan, who also oversaw the first movie, is a little bit darker than that of the 2018 original.

On a panel in August 2020, the Conjuring director said, “The second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant to the society we’re living in today.” It wants to go in that direction.

Wan cited a vintage horror film as one of his main sources of inspiration for The Lost Kingdom in a different interview. He referred to Mario Bava’s 1965 film, Planet of the Vampires, in an interview with Total Film published in August 2021. The boy can be removed from a terrifying situation, but not ever from the boy.

Wan is most renowned for his work on horror films like The Conjuring, Saw, and Insidious, so it might seem strange that he would be chosen to direct Aquaman. And if Arthur Curry’s Atlantis isn’t very eerie, it is undoubtedly strange—after all, people ride sharks there.

Who is returning?

Along with Momoa, other recurring cast members include Patrick Wilson, who played Arthur’s half-brother Orm Marius, and Amber Heard, who played princess Mera. King Nereus will once again be played by Dolph Lundgren, and Black Manta will once again be played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

