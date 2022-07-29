‘Reunited Bruce and Arthur. Love you and miss you Ben’, says Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa is an American actor.

Ben Affleck will play Batman in Aquaman 2 and the Lost Kingdom.

“Reunited Bruce and Arthur. Love you and miss you Ben,” Jason captioned the picture of himself and Ben.

Advertisement

Jason Momoa is an American actor. He made his acting debut as Jason Loane on the syndicated action drama series Baywatch.

Ben Affleck will play Batman in Aquaman 2 and the Lost Kingdom. Jason posted on Instagram that this was true. See the hilarious video of the two actors getting “caught” by fans as they were leaving the movie set.

“Reunited Bruce and Arthur. Love you and miss you Ben,” Jason captioned the picture of himself and Ben. “WB studio tours (Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood) just explored the backlot alright, busted on set, all great things coming Aquaman 2. All my aloha a Hawaiian greeting.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) Advertisement

On his Instagram Stories, Jason had earlier hinted that he was “back on set” and had written, “Can’t tell you what I’m doing as it’s top secret.” All I can say is thank you to one of my favourite production companies for having me, the actor continued, adding, “Good things are occurring.” Retakes for the superhero picture Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set to debut in March 2023, seem to be in progress despite the fact that filming on it was completed in December of last year.