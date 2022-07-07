Advertisement
Richard Gere attended Dalai Lama’s birthday in Himanchal Pradesh

Richard Gere actively supports and follows the Dalai Lama.

  • On July 6th, the 14th Dalai Lama, an spiritual leader of Tibet turned 87 years old.
  • n Himachal Pradesh, Richard Gere of Hollywood attended the spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s birthday celebration
  • A library and museum were opened by the Dalai Lama in his hillside Indian headquarters.
On July 6th, the 14th Dalai Lama, an spiritual leader of Tibet turned 87 years old. In Himachal Pradesh, Richard Gere of Hollywood attended the spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s birthday celebration. Alongside Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The actor can be seen taking part in festivities planned by the Central Tibetan Administration of the Tibetan government. Which is in-exile at the main Buddhist temple of Tsuglagkhang in Dharamshala in a video taken by news agency.

Watch it here:

A library and museum were opened by the Dalai Lama in his hillside Indian headquarters. At the Tsuglakhang Temple next to his residence, hundreds of kids, monks, and locals prayed for the Dalai Lama’s health and life.

Artifacts, his teachings, and publications about his life and battle for Tibetan independence and the preservation of its indigenous Buddhist culture can all be found in the Dalai Lama Library and Museum.

The Dalai Lama said during the inauguration that because Tibetans have the truth on their side and have fought hard, the “Tibetan question is not a political matter but a matter of truth.”

