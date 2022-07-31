Sadr’s supporters organise a sit-in at the Iraqi parliament

Thousands of Moqtada al-Sadr loyalists take over Iraqi parliament for second time in a week.

Sadrist official: We’re staying until our demands are met. And we have many demands.

The sit-in could prolong political deadlock or plunge Iraq into fresh violence.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Moqtada al-supporters Sadr’s set up tents and prepared for an all-day sit-in at the Iraqi parliament; a move that might prolong the political impasse or spark new violence in the nation.

As his challengers, the majority of whom are sympathetic to Iran, attempt to form a government; thousands of the cleric’s supporters poured into Baghdad’s guarded Green Zone on Saturday; taking control of the vacant parliament building for a second time in a week.

“We’re here until we get what we want. We also have a lot of requests “Reuters informed by a member; of Sadr’s political team over the phone, who spoke to them on the condition of anonymity; since he isn’t authorised to speak to the media.

According to the Sadrist official, Sadr’s social-political Sadrist Movement is calling for the dissolution of parliament; the holding of fresh elections, and the replacement of federal judges.

The Sadrist Movement, which comprises around a quarter of the 329 members of parliament; won the top spot in an election held in October.

With the exception of former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki, who is Sadr’s fiercest foe; Iran-aligned parties suffered significant electoral setbacks.

Advertisement

Also Read Protest in Iraq breaks into parliament to denounce new prime minister Muqtada al-Sadr's supporters broke into Baghdad's heavily guarded Green Zone to protest...

However, due to just enough parliamentary opposition and federal court orders; Sadr was unable to create a government free of those parties; and was instead denied the president and prime minister of his choice.

In response to public outcry, he removed his politicians from the legislature, and since then; he has incited street demonstrations among his sizable, primarily underprivileged fan base.

Iraq is currently experiencing its worst crisis in years. Iraqi soldiers, a US-led coalition; and Iranian military assistance helped them defeat Daesh in 2017, which had taken control of a third of Iraq.

After Saddam Hussein overthrown in a US-led invasion in 2003, Iraqis who were suffering from a lack of employment; and services came to the streets to demand an end to corruption, fresh elections; and the ouster of all ruling parties.

Numerous protestors were shot by government authorities; and militia members.

Advertisement

Sadr is still riding the tide of public resistance to his Iran-backed competitors; claiming that they are corrupt and work for Tehran rather than Baghdad.

However, the erratic cleric still controls a sizable portion of the government, and his Sadrist Movement; has long been in charge of some of the most dishonest and incompetent government agencies.

Also Read Angry Iraq buries dead from shelling blamed on Turkey The coffins of the nine dead were flown on a military aircraft...