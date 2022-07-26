Shania Twain now make her “favorite” music since divorce

Shania’s parents died in a car crash when she was 22.

She also faced a divorce and Lyme disease that affected her singing.

After the breakup, music helped her get back into the studio.

Shania Twain fans streamed Not Just A Girl on Netflix on July 26. While the film celebrates Swift’s music industry achievements, it also shows her toughest moments.

“In that search to determine what was causing this lack of control with my voice and this change in my voice, I was facing a divorce,” she said. “My husband leaves me for another woman. Now I’m at a whole other low and I don’t see any point in going on with a music career.”

Mutt allegedly cheated on Shania’s friend. He and the friend haven’t commented on the doc, but both denied the affair in 2008.

“When I lost Mutt, I was thinking that the grief of that was similarly intense to losing my parents and it was like a death,” Shania shared in the new doc. “It was the permanent end to so many facets of my life and I never got over my parents’ death so I’m thinking, ‘S–t. I’m never going to get over this.'”

How do you cope? Continued Shania. “I can only decide how to proceed. How will I get out of this hole?”

Shania recalled learning her parents died in a car crash early in the special. Shania, then 22, took care of Mark, Darryl, and Carrie-Ann.

How did Shania survive her parents’ deaths and divorce? After the breakup, music helped her. The singer started writing songs again “baby steps.” Shania was “petrified” to record without her husband and longtime producer, but she was motivated.

She’ll return to the studio without him. “I’ll write all the music myself and rediscover my creative self from my youth.”

Shania’s fifth album, Now, followed. It was Shania’s first album to top all major charts, proving she was still the one.

The media has contacted Mutt about the documentary’s cheating allegation but hasn’t heard back.

Netflix has Not Just a Girl. Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) is out now.

