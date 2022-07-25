Stacey Solomon weds Joe Swash at Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have tied the knot – Instagram

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash wed in a private ceremony at their Essex mansion.

James Argent’s The Arg Band played while Stacey’s friends from Loose Women joined her and Joe.

Mother-of-four revealed on Sunday that she was taking a few days off from Instagram.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married in a ceremony held at their house, which they affectionately refer to as Pickle Cottage.

Loose Women star Stacey, 32, and Joe, 40, exchanged vows during a star-studded ceremony in their Essex mansion’s yard on Sunday.

As per the UK news agency, the bride and groom partied with family and friends in a huge tent after exchanging vows.

After a Jewish ceremony, James Argent’s The Arg Band is said to have played while Stacey’s friends from Loose Women joined her and Joe.

A source revealed to the website: “Stacey and Joe had the best day of their lives.

“It was exactly everything they had hoped for, the weather was glorious, and they had a joyous day with their children and family.

“It was also important to Stacey for her day to uphold her strong Jewish values, as well as be a modern and fun day for everyone.”

The couple “always wanted their wedding to be just for them,” according to the source, and their personal ceremonies “did not disappoint.”

Despite the fact that Stacey and Joe have yet to announce their wedding on social media, the mother-of-four revealed on Sunday that she was taking a few days off from Instagram.