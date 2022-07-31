STAYC cancels ‘Inkigayo’ performance due to Isa’s ankle injury

Isa of STAYC will be taking a hiatus from the band’s activities.

Isa of STAYC will be taking a hiatus from the band’s activities because she just had an ankle injury, and it would be difficult for her to perform given the current state of her ankle.

The remaining five members of the group are going to carry on with their signing event and recording for the ISAC (Idol Star Athletics Championship).

Isa suffered an injury as she was getting ready for her scheduled activities, according to an official statement that was issued by the idol’s management company on July 31. Isa is currently getting treatment for her ailment.

Isa is the main vocalist for the girl’s group STAYC, which is based in South Korea and is owned by HIGH-UP Entertainment. She made her debut with the band in the year 2020, and ever since then, she has been excelling in the role of lead vocalist for the Stereotype band.

The news that she was going through difficulties caught the fans off guard, and many took to social media to express their concern and sympathy for the singer.

In order to concentrate on helping one of their members get better, the female group will not be performing on the episode of ‘Inkigayo’ that airs today on SBS. Isa, on the other hand, will not participate in any of the group’s upcoming promotional activities, including the performance of “Inkigayo,” the autograph session, or ISAC 2022.

