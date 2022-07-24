John Wick is finally ready for battle once more, as shown by a brand-new trailer for his fourth movie.

He is finally ready for battle once more, as shown by a brand-new trailer for John Wick’s fourth movie. The upcoming film will struggle to raise the stakes after having their three predecessors catapult them into the stratosphere. However, based on this brief glance, it might just be capable.

The trailer for the newest movie in the series, simply titled John Wick, offers a whole new set of dangers for Keanu Reeves’ titular former assassin.

After becoming a target for practically everyone in the criminal underworld, John faces a long journey of action and survival. However, that doesn’t mean he is by himself. There will be some of his former friends. Undoubtedly, it seems as though at least one of them wants to murder him.

In the clip, John is seen exercising while pictures of his prior partners and friends fly by. The High Table, a group of criminal lords that rule the underworld, is quoted as declaring “The Table will never cease.” John had a great desire to give up his assassination career in earlier films.

He eventually became an enemy of The High Table itself, but things only got worse from there, and he soon realized that life is not something that can be given up so easily.

Now that John has so few people to rely on, it appears as though he is prepared to respond with the ferocity of a lion in a corner. However, he won’t be alone himself, as evidenced by Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King, who comes wearing a brand-new suit and enquires, “Are you ready, John?”

Despite the tremendous beatings he has received during the past three movies, it is obvious that he won’t be giving in easily. Although John Wick: Chapter 4’s director Chad Stahelski hinted at an emotional climax, it appears that John will still experience pain in the future.

The debut of Donnie Yen’s new character, who was ostensibly John’s old friend, can be seen in the trailer. That friendship, however, appears to have ended poorly as John and Yen’s yet unidentified character are seen engaging in sword and pistol combat while Yen dons some stylish sunglasses.

However, Yen is later seen fighting someone else, suggesting that he might have changed his allegiance during the course of the film.

Whatever the case, fans can expect more of the intense and realistic action in John Wick: Chapter 4 from the franchise. Will the tale be interesting? Probably. Will it be more important than witnessing John brutally kill countless dudes? Most likely not.