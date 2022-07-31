The “Guardians 3” team teases a end in which “the emotion is heavier

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy took part in a panel at Comic-Con.

He said he felt right at home back on set after being fired from the first two films.

The trailer for “Guardians 3” premiered at Comic-Con.

For a variety of reasons, making Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was emotionally taxing.

Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, and new cast members Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova; attended the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday; along with director James Gunn. Following the panel, Gunn and a few of the actors spoke with The Hollywood Reporter; about what the public might anticipate from the movie; which debuted its first teaser during the discussion and will be released on May 5, 2023.

In comparison to the previous two films, “this is a lot bigger movie; and it’s a much more emotional movie,” Gunn told THR. Additionally, it is larger in every sense than the other two movies and is longer.

Following his firing by Disney in July 2018 due to uncovered tweets, Gunn returned less than a year later; to oversee the third film in the franchise, which will serve as the final outing for this particular bunch of Guardians. The director said that when he returned to work, he immediately felt at home.

Actually, it was quite pleasant. Because I know the performers so well, I am aware of their duties. They’ve improved at what they do so I don’t have to beat them up as much;” Gunn remarked with a chuckle. “In many respects, it was extremely simple since it comes naturally to me. I recognise this. However, I’m also pushing myself a lot; and attempting to do something wholly original from what came before; but that also pays respect to what came before it.

Gillan, who plays Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed to THR that the cast wept a lot; as they watched the video for the first time when it aired at Comic-Con. When discussing the third movie, Gillan noted, “It was definitely emotional doing it.” There was, of course, a lot of humour in the movie and enjoyable times; when the emotions aren’t as strong, but there are also scenes where the emotions are stronger; than they’ve ever been in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe. Some of it was challenging to get through.

Regarding the third movie, she remarked, “It definitely seems like the most grandiose. The characters are having to deal with its complexity. For everyone involved; it’s quite emotional. There is a lot of emotion because we are also coping with the idea that this is sort of the end of an era.

Regarding the other highlights of the teaser, Klementieff said the character known as “Baby Rocket”; who is a younger version of the mercenary portrayed by Bradley Cooper, is “very sweet.” The actress who plays Mantis also hinted to a sequence that was taken at the conclusion; of filming, saying, “It was incredibly hard to hold back the tears; when we shot that scene.”

