The release date for “The Marvels” announced

The release date for The Marvels, the next significant ensemble film and the first significant one that is not an Avengers movie, was one of the updates for Phase 5 that Marvel revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The movie, which is being directed by Nia DaCosta, will feature Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and others who previously portrayed the characters of Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel (Nick Fury).

The movie also features Park Seo-joon (Parasite) and Zawe Aston (Mr. Malcolm’s List). The Marvels seems very exciting because each starring lady has already had some character growth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, unlike that underdeveloped girl power moment in Avengers: Endgame.

Carol has her own standalone feature, albeit very, very late into the MCU (Captain Marvel). On Disney+, we witnessed Kamala transform from super fan to superheroine (but still a super fan) in Ms. Marvel and Monica acquire her powers in WandaVision.

The Marvels, subject to any unforeseen delays, will hit theatres on July 28, 2023. We have little hints about what might occur based on the trio’s surroundings. After Kamala’s bands began to glow strangely in the final moments of Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers appeared when she ricocheted through the door of her bedroom closet.

Carol became really disoriented by the sight of so many pictures of herself in one place, so we know it wasn’t Kamala changing into Carol.

Since Monica escaped away from S.W.OR.D. in WandaVision, we haven’t seen her since her mother Maria Rambeau (played by Lashana Lynch) appeared as Earth-838 Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

While Monica doesn’t have a standalone story between now and The Marvels, she might easily make an appearance in a project before July 2023.

The most logical scenario is Disney+’s Secret Invasion because so many S.H.I.E.L.D. agents would be familiar with her (like Nick Fury). However, because of her cosmic abilities, a post-credit scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or Antman & The Wasp: Quantumania might also work.

