David Warner, a British actor with classical training who was well known for playing polished villains in films like Time After Time, Time Bandits, TRON, Titanic, and many others, has passed away.

He was 80 years old.

According to his relatives, Warner passed away on Sunday at Denville Hall.

Advertisement

David Warner, a British actor with classical training who was well known for playing polished villains in films like Time After Time, Time Bandits, TRON, Titanic, and many others, has passed away. He was 80.

According to his relatives, Warner passed away on Sunday at Denville Hall, a London care home for those in the entertainment business.

They claimed that for the previous 18 months, he had dealt with his diagnosis with his usual dignity and elegance. He will be remembered as a kind-hearted, kind, and caring man, partner, and father whose legacy of remarkable work has impacted the lives of so many over the years. He will be much missed by us, his family, and friends. We are devastated.

Warner played Joshua Duncan Sloane, an itinerant preacher, in Sam Peckinpah’s The Ballad of Cable Hogue (1970), and the director then called him back to play Henry Niles, a village idiot, in Straw Dogs (1971), and Kiesel, a German lieutenant, in Cross of Iron (1971). (1977).

The human Federation representative St. John Talbot in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989), the amiable Klingon Chancellor Gorkon in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991), and the Cardassian officer Gul Madred on Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1992 are three of the three different species that Warner has portrayed in the Star Trek franchise.

Before making a name for himself as the repulsive Blifil in Tom Jones (1963), which won the Oscar for best picture, the lanky Manchester native studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and appeared in a number of plays directed by Peter Hall at the Royal Shakespeare Company, which was still in its infancy.

Advertisement

He spent nearly three decades away from the stage because of stage anxiety, but he made a comeback in 2001 when he played armaments tycoon Andrew Undershaft in the Broadway revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Major Barbara. As a result, he was given a Theatre World Award.

In addition to playing the tragic photojournalist Keith Jennings in Richard Donner’s The Omen (1976), the eccentric scientist Dr. Alfred Necessiter in Carl Reiner’s The Man With Two Brains (1983), and the ape Senator Sandar in Tim Burton’s Planet of the Apes, the self-effacing Warner also played a variety of other characters (2001).

Also Read Watch: David Warner flabbergasted by the beauty of Islamabad KARACHI: David Warner, Australia's veteran opener, is flabbergasted by the beauty of...

The fact that he has over 200 acting credits on IMDb shows how rarely he turned down a gig. He once quipped, “I say yes when others say no.” He joked that sometimes he was hired because he was the “cheapest” candidate.

Warner stepped it up a notch for Tron after playing the villainous Jack the Ripper opposite Malcolm McDowell in Nicholas Meyer’s Time After Time (1979) and the character aptly titled Evil in Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits (1981), which he said he obtained because Jonathan Pryce was preoccupied elsewhere (1982).

Advertisement

Warner portrayed Ed Dillinger, the cunning senior executive of ENCOM who steals Kevin Flynn’s (Jeff Bridges) work and passes it off as his own, SARK, the evil living program inside the mainframe, and the voice of the rogue Master Control Program in the ground-breaking Disney picture.

In a 2021 interview, he noted, “It was quite exciting to do it since you know we were all on black sets and with our outfits the way they were.” “It was shot on film, not video, so every frame had to be colored. It was truly amazing how they put it together. Of course, I had no idea what was happening.

Warner played the ruthless Spicer Lovejoy, the devoted-to-a-fault valet/bodyguard who works for Billy Zane’s businessman Cal Hockley, in James Cameron’s Titanic, 34 years after he was in his first Oscar best picture winner (1997).

In his 2016 book Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy, actor Kurt Warner refuted rumors that he was Wes Craven’s first choice to play the evil Freddy Krueger in the original 1984 A Nightmare on Elm Street (rather than Robert Englund).

David Hattersley Warner, an only child, was born unmarried on July 29, 1941. He struggled at eight different schools before being admitted into RADA. He was raised separately by his middle-class parents during what he called a “messy” childhood.

In an episode of the David Morrissey podcast Who Am I This Time from August 2021, he claimed, “I became an actor solely to get out of the house.”

Advertisement

His first speaking role on a major motion picture was as the cunning Blifil (the half-brother of Albert Finney’s titular character in Tom Jones) in a 1962 performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Royal Court Theatre, directed by Tony Richardson.

Also Read David Warner dance on the hook step of Salman Khan’s Seeti Maar David Warner, an Australian cricketer, is known for his lip-sync and dancing...