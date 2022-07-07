Travis Barker receives a bouquet of flowers from his wife’s sisters

Kardashian/Jenner sisters delivered a sizable floral arrangement to Travis Barker, Kourtney’s husband.

Barker, 46, posted a photo of the bouquet of white roses on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Writing, “Thank you” and tagging Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

It appears that Kourtney’s entire family has been supporting the rock star since his hospitalisation. Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner, Kourney’s mother, sent Barker a large arrangement of orange flowers earlier this week. Along with a heartfelt card that read, “Dearest Travis, Get well soon! Kris and Corey, we adore you.

The Grammy nominee posted a picture of the roses on social media and expressed gratitude to his mother-in-law.

Barker was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles last week after developing pancreatitis following a routine endoscopy. As he was wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on a gurney, Kourtney, 43, was seen by his side.

Barker posted on social media after being stabilised to explain that the “life threatening pancreatitis” was caused by the removal of a “small polyp” in a “highly sensitive location usually treated” by professionals. It “unfortunately injured a crucial pancreatic drainage channel,” he continued.

In May, Barker and Kourtney exchanged vows in a courtroom in Santa Barbara, California. Then had a grandiose wedding in Portofino, Italy, a few days later.