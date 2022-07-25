Travis Scott joins Future at Rolling Loud Miami

Goosebumps singer Travis Scott performed at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

Joined up with rapper Future onstage for their smash collaboration Hold That Heat.

Was his first performance since last year’s Astroworld disaster in Houston, which claimed ten concertgoers’ lives.

Travis Scott joined Future onstage at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, surprising the crowd on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old singer of Goosebumps made his first music festival performance since last year’s Astroworld disaster in Houston, which claimed the lives of ten concertgoers during Future’s headlining set.

Scott, who is presently scheduled to headline Primavera Sound’s November events in So Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago de Chile, linked up with Future, 38, towards the conclusion of his set to perform their smash collaboration, Hold That Heat.

In addition, he performed solo on the albums Goosebumps and No Bystanders.

Scott’s followers and Rolling Loud attendees uploaded videos of his and Future’s collaborative performances.

Prior to Kanye West’s withdrawal from this year’s festival, festival organisers had contacted the SICKO MODO singer about performing as a headlining act.