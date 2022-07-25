Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Travis Scott joins Future at Rolling Loud Miami

Travis Scott joins Future at Rolling Loud Miami

Articles
Advertisement
Travis Scott joins Future at Rolling Loud Miami

Travis Scott and Future

Advertisement
  • Goosebumps singer Travis Scott performed at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.
  • Joined up with rapper Future onstage for their smash collaboration Hold That Heat.
  • Was his first performance since last year’s Astroworld disaster in Houston, which claimed ten concertgoers’ lives.
Advertisement

Travis Scott joined Future onstage at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, surprising the crowd on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old singer of Goosebumps made his first music festival performance since last year’s Astroworld disaster in Houston, which claimed the lives of ten concertgoers during Future’s headlining set.

Also Read

Kylie Jenner shares loved-up video with Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner shares loved-up video with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner posted a brand-new adorable video of her and her rapper...

Scott, who is presently scheduled to headline Primavera Sound’s November events in So Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago de Chile, linked up with Future, 38, towards the conclusion of his set to perform their smash collaboration, Hold That Heat.

In addition, he performed solo on the albums Goosebumps and No Bystanders.

Scott’s followers and Rolling Loud attendees uploaded videos of his and Future’s collaborative performances.

Advertisement

Prior to Kanye West’s withdrawal from this year’s festival, festival organisers had contacted the SICKO MODO singer about performing as a headlining act.

Also Read

Jason Momoa survives a head-on collision with a motorcyclist
Jason Momoa survives a head-on collision with a motorcyclist

Sunday's story stated that Jason Momoa collided head-on with a motorcyclist on...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story