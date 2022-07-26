Tristan Thompson poses with his daughter before baby’s birth

Tristan Thompson posted a selfie with Khloé Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True.

The couple is expecting their second child together.

They welcomed True in April 2018 and split in February 2019 after cheating scandals.

“My princess,” the athlete wrote on Instagram Monday.

Thompson smiled on a trampoline while wearing Louis Vuitton.

True posed with the NBA player in a pink t-shirt and bun.

Thompson was spotted with a mystery woman in Greece during his European vacation.

Despite social media users slamming the NBA star for dating while he and Kardashian are expecting their second child, the reality star seems to approve.

Kardashian “liked” an Instagram post this month that read, “To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides coparenting.”

“I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby,” the post continued.

The exes reunited in 2020 and split in 2021. They reconciled in October but split again in December after Kardashian learned Thompson had a son with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

In April, the Good American co-founder said Thompson is “not her guy.”

Kardashian is now with an investor.

The ex-couple conceived their son in November 2021, before Thompson’s paternity scandal broke.

Both have posted cryptic Instagram messages about their growing families.

Kardashian’s latest quote focused on being “held hostage” by her past, while Thompson posted about taking “responsibility.”

Prince, 5, is his son with ex Jordan Craig.